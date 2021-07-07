Parachutist crashes into home in Atascadero

July 7, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A parachutist who crashed through the roof of a home on the 9500 block of Via Cielo on Tuesday afternoon did not suffer serious injuries.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the parachutist, who was training at Camp Roberts, missed a designated landing field after his chute failed to properly deploy. The parachutist then crashed through both the exterior and interior roofs of the unoccupied home.

After emergency personnel arrived, the parachutist complained of pain but had no visible serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

The other people involved in the Camp Robert’s training exercise landed safely at the designated landing field.

