Parking rates rise in San Luis Obispo, free parking hours decline

July 2, 2021

San Luis Obispo’s parking rates are increasing in July while the ability to park for free from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is ending.

The new rates are slated to help pay for a planned $43 million parking garage at Palm and Nipomo streets. The SLO City Council approved the new rates effective July 1, 2020, but delayed the increase because of the pandemic.

SLO’s new parking rules

Effective July 1 for parking garages:

Hourly rate increase from $1.25 to $1.50

Maximum daily rate decreases from $12.50 to $6

Effective July 19 for on-street parking:

Paid parking hours increased to 9 p.m.

Hourly parking rates up 25 cents, range from $1.25 to $2 per hour

