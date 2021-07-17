Pedestrian killed by garbage truck in Morro Bay identified

July 16, 2021

The Morro Bay Police Department identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a commercial trash truck on Thursday as 69-year-old Mark Evans of Twain Harte.

Evans was attempting to cross Morro Bay Boulevard at Bernardo Avenue when the trash truck hit him. Evan’s body came to rest several blocks away, in the Morro Bay Boulevard roundabout near Quintana Road.

Evans died at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officer McCool at (805) 772-6225.

