Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Orcutt
July 16, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A pickup truck struck and killed a person who was walking on Highway 101 in Orcutt early Friday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a man was walking on Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue when he was struck by a Ford F-150, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Officials later pronounced the person dead at the hospital.
It is unclear why the individual was walking on the highway. The CHP is investigating the crash.
The driver of the F-150 did not suffer any injuries.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines