Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in Orcutt

July 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pickup truck struck and killed a person who was walking on Highway 101 in Orcutt early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a man was walking on Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue when he was struck by a Ford F-150, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Officials later pronounced the person dead at the hospital.

It is unclear why the individual was walking on the highway. The CHP is investigating the crash.

The driver of the F-150 did not suffer any injuries.

