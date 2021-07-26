Person killed in single vehicle crash in Shandon

One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in Shandon on Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a white sedan drove into a ditch about 10 feet off Highway 41 near Wood Canyon Ranch Road. CHP officers arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames, which spread to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a 100 feet by 60 feet area.

Officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the deceased victim or the cause of the crash.

