Police identify Grover Beach man killed in crash
July 14, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
Officers identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash with an SUV on Monday afternoon as Brian Robert Brewer, 26, of Grover Beach.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Brewer collided with the SUV at the intersection of Fourth Street and Newport Avenue in Grover Beach. Brewer died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call officer Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines