Police identify Paso Robles man killed in hit-and-run crash
July 4, 2021
Police have identified the Paso Robles man killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning as 22-year-old Steve Leon.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a gray vehicle had crashed into a pedestrian at the intersection of Meadowlark Road and Deer Springs Drive. The driver then fled the scene.
The caller called back to report a second vehicle — a dark colored BMW — ran over the pedestrian. The second driver also fled the scene.
Emergency personnel pronounced Leon dead at the scene.
Officers located the alleged driver of the black BMW, 32-year-old Christopher Winters, and arrested him on a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury. Winters remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.
