SLo County coronavirus cases are rising with increase in Delta variant

July 21, 2021

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County rose from 1.4 to 3.8 per 100,000 residents during the past four weeks, according to California Case statistics. State averages increased from 1.8 to 7.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The delta variant, which is estimated to make up 83% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the United States, more than tripled in SLO County last week.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 129 new coronavirus cases. Of those, Paso Robles leads with 23 cases, followed by San Luis Obispo and Atascadero with 20 each, Arroyo Grande with 17 and Nipomo with 14.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 21,717 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 264 have died. There are three SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care.

There have been 3,874,459 positive cases, and 64,141 deaths in California.

More than 35,081,719 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 625,363 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 192,305,647 cases with 4,134,799 dead.

