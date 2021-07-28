Front Page  »  

SLO County COVID-19 cases nearly double in one week

July 28, 2021

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County nearly double last week rising from 3.8 to 6.0 per 100,000 residents, according to California Case statistics. State averages increased from 7.6 to 11.9 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

One person died from the virus in SLO County last week, rising the total number of coronavirus deaths to 265. While case rates are rising, death rates remain low.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 253 new coronavirus cases. Of those, Paso Robles leads with 49 cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 44, Atascadero with 28 and Arroyo Grande with 23.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 21,970 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 265 have died. There are five SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care.

There have been 3,928,509 positive cases, and 64,302 deaths in California.

More than 35,353,923 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 627,351 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 196,006,221 cases with 4,193,322 dead.

brucefal

What’s the news here? If you are vaccinated, it doesn’t matter. If you are unvaccinated, be glad it is going up. You should hope that it goes up exponentially. (Boy, I must be really mean, right?)


The only way for the unvaccinated to get out of this is via herd immunity. Herd immunity means that a certain percentage must get sick from the virus, which general reports have it as 70-80%. So in round numbers, if there are 280,000 people in SLO County, and 50% are vaccinated, or 140,000 people, there are 140,000 people who are unvaccinated. If herd immunity is 75%, a simple multiplication of 75% times 140,000 means that 105,000 more people must become sick with CV19 to extinguish the virus. At a rate of 6.0 people getting sick per week now, it will be 105,000 people/6.0 people/week, or 17,500 more weeks before we are out of this, or 336 years. That is 3 centuries of wearing masks and shuttering businesses.


Isn’t that the news that should be reported, that now as opposed to being 6 centuries, we have now dropped it to 3 centuries? YIPPEEE!!!


Moral: wear a mask and support a delay to herd immunity for the unvaccinated that will last centuries. Please don’t wear a mask and rapidly get Covid from the fast speading Delta variant, and we may reach herd immunity in 20-30 years. Do the easiest and proven thing and get vaccinated and then it doesn’t matter when the unvacinnated reach herd immunity, because 75% of them MUST GET SICK anyway to reach that herd immunity.


In plain English, if you are unvaccinated, it means that if you have ten unvaccinated friends, 7 will get Covid. And you are hoping, against all hope, without saying it outloud, that you will be one of the lucky three, the one with 2 of your friends who will not get it. But that is non-sensical, because of those 10 people, in the group of ten, those sick necessarily must be your spouse, kids, grandparents, boss at work, girl/boyfriend, you know, the people that you interact with regularly.


This truth is self-evident. Government and Heath Care “professionals”, please tell the public these stark numbers, as it is THE SCIENCE. Not the hopeful wish that no one will get it if we wring our hands. Just a question, do you in the government and health care professionals also believe in the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy? Start adding that to your stories.


07/28/2021 7:29 am
Jorge Estrada

Don’t forget the real data on Social Security Benefits, as it was originally legislated, the old folks will not likely collect these benefits as designed. All of this extra money will be spent on the lard asses who have a BS excuse to not work. COVID or the next designer pestilence will help this happen. Funny how we worry about nuclear power plants while millions die or are maimed by globally unregulated bio-warfare.


07/28/2021 9:31 am
RalphKane

Meanwhile, the superspreader event known as the Mid-State Fair continues…


07/28/2021 7:08 am
﻿