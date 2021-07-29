Front Page  »  

SLO County Judge Ginger Garrett suddenly retires

July 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Ginger Garrett announced on Monday that she is retiring, and her last day on the bench will be Thursday.

Appointed in 2005 by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Garret was reelected in 2020 to a six-year term that expires in Jan. 2027. She currently has multiple open civil cases.

It is expected a rotating judge will fill her position, though a judge has not yet been selected, said Nikki Rodriguez, courtroom operations manager. In response to questions about the reason for Garrett’s sudden departure, retirement was the only answer given.

It is unusual for a superior court judge to retire without providing time to bring in another judge to cover their cases.


Jorge Estrada

My thought is that civil justice during the COVID restrictions period was complicated for everyone. If I were a judge who could retire before the next wave of daily disappointments, personal self health would weigh heavily after already completing decades of public service. The we ain’t young crowd will need to step aside anyway.


07/29/2021 3:00 pm 
07/29/2021 3:00 pm
Scarlet

Zero chance this isn’t related to Dayspring/Hill. She was just re-elected and a few years from retirement.


07/29/2021 2:17 pm 
07/29/2021 2:17 pm
Cthulhu Colander

Interesting.


07/29/2021 2:13 pm 
07/29/2021 2:13 pm
shishkabob141

Judge Garrett heard the sound of Helios’ other shoe dropping and made the decision to exit stage left.

The ripple effect has begun…who’s next?


07/29/2021 1:50 pm 
07/29/2021 1:50 pm
