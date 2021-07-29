SLO County Judge Ginger Garrett suddenly retires

July 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Ginger Garrett announced on Monday that she is retiring, and her last day on the bench will be Thursday.

Appointed in 2005 by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Garret was reelected in 2020 to a six-year term that expires in Jan. 2027. She currently has multiple open civil cases.

It is expected a rotating judge will fill her position, though a judge has not yet been selected, said Nikki Rodriguez, courtroom operations manager. In response to questions about the reason for Garrett’s sudden departure, retirement was the only answer given.

It is unusual for a superior court judge to retire without providing time to bring in another judge to cover their cases.

