Tree branch spark fire, outage near Paso Robles

July 31, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A tree branch or branches fell onto power lines near Paso Robles Friday evening, sparking a fire and causing hundreds of residents to lose power.

A caller reported the blaze burning in the 5100 block of Estrella Road at about 7 p.m, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived and contained the blaze to a half acre.

About 350 residents lost power, according to PG&E. Power was expected to be restored Friday night.

