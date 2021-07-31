Tree branch spark fire, outage near Paso Robles
July 31, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A tree branch or branches fell onto power lines near Paso Robles Friday evening, sparking a fire and causing hundreds of residents to lose power.
A caller reported the blaze burning in the 5100 block of Estrella Road at about 7 p.m, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived and contained the blaze to a half acre.
About 350 residents lost power, according to PG&E. Power was expected to be restored Friday night.
