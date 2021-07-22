Vehicle plunges off cliff in Shell Beach, driver missing
July 22, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Investigators are searching for the occupant or occupants who were inside an SUV that plunged off a cliff in Shell Beach Wednesday night and landed on the beach below.
At about 10:55 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing an SUV driving on Silver Shoals Drive. Shortly later, the headlights on the SUV disappeared, the caller said. The witness was concerned the vehicle may have gone over the side of the cliff and landed on the beach.
Pismo Beach police officers arrived at the scene and found an unoccupied black SUV on the beach. Whoever was inside the vehicle remained outstanding, as of 6 a.m.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.
