Boil water notices issued to 200 homes in San Luis Obispo

August 23, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Utilities Department issued a boil water notice to about 200 households following a water main break on Johnson Avenue early Sunday morning.

The boil water notice is for homes in the Johnson Avenue neighborhood off Ella Street. Following the water main break, water system pressure to the area briefly fell below normal operating levels. Operating pressures keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into pipelines.

Utilities officials issued the notice out of an abundance of caution as the city awaits lab results to show that the water is safe to drink. Officials must confirm through laboratory results and tests taken two consecutive days apart that the water is safe to drink. Then, the city will lift the boil water notice and notify residents it has done so.

The notice applies to water used for drinking and cooking. The city anticipates resolving the problem within 48 hours.

“Water and fire services are expected to be restored to the area late Sunday evening, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink. As a safety precaution we are asking residents in the affected area only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes until we get the water test results back,” SLO Utilities Director Aaron Floyd said in a statement.

Impacted residents can pick up free bottled water at the County Public Health parking lot at 2191 Johnson Avenue while the notice remains in effect.

Loading...