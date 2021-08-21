Front Page  »  

Comparing SLO County’s COVID-19 cases to other counties

August 21, 2021

After almost two months of increasing COVID-19 case rates, the rise of new infections rates has slowed in California, though students returning to school are likely to have an impact.

The Delta strain is a leading factor in the increase in infections across the Central Coast, according to health officials. Of those infected since January in San Luis Obispo County, 97.5% were unvaccinated.

Cornavirus rates per 100,000 residents:

Kings County — 53.6 cases

San Luis Obispo  County — 36.6 cases

Fresno County — 34.7 cases

Los Angeles County — 28.6 cases

Ventura County — 27.8 cases

Kern County — 26.4 cases

Tulare County — 26.0 cases

Santa Barbara County — 24.2 cases

San Benito County — 18.7 cases

Monterey County — 12.2 cases

During the past three days, 425 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus and one died. There are now 42 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 10 in intensive care.

Of the 425 new cases, Paso Robles leads with 94 cases, followed by Atascadero with 82, Atascadero with 71, San Luis Obispo with 64 and Nipomo with 30.

As of Friday afternoon, 24,162 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 274 have died.

There have been 4,218,769 positive cases, and 65,038 deaths in California.

More than 38,402,116 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 644,312 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 211,912,327 cases with 4,433,640 dead.

jdchem

I see those crazy Kings county antivaxxers are wreaking havoc on the stats.


08/21/2021 4:08 pm
everyman

Nobody caught the misinformation here.


“Of those infected since January in San Luis Obispo County, 97.5% were unvaccinated.”


The vaccine wasn’t available until like April right? And at what point do we have people with 2 vaccinations? So ALL of the people in Jan, Feb and Mar were unvaccinated. That really skews the numbers doesn’t it?


A better stat would have been,


“Of those infected in August in San Luis Obispo County, XX% were unvaccinated.”


That would be meaningful information that we could use, rather than this misinformation.


But nobody, even the vaccine resistant, seems interested in telling the truth.


08/21/2021 3:44 pm
saywhat

Talk about skewing the numbers… You’re really going to stand by “ALL of the people in Jan, Feb, and March were unvaccinated”.

Everyone I know was vaccinated by March! There, I fixed your misinformation for you.


08/21/2021 5:59 pm
rucereal

Well actually, factually speaking vaccinations began in January. So you are indeed wrong. First responders began as early as December.


08/21/2021 7:54 pm
DCrkVineyard

Now do the numbers for pneumonia. I think you’ll find pneumonia numbers to be as high or higher, but no one seems concerned about that.


08/21/2021 1:10 pm
kettle

Really? Going back to the bs facebook comparisons is so 2019.


When was the last time a republican state did this for pneumonia.


Mississippi’s top health official Friday threatened jail time for people diagnosed with Covid-19 who don’t isolate in their homes.


08/21/2021 2:31 pm
MysticOne

SLO County is a big #2.. how fitting.


Also, do we add both #’s from Atascadero?

“Of the 425 new cases, Paso Robles leads with 94 cases, followed by Atascadero with 82, Atascadero with 71, San Luis Obispo with 64 and Nipomo with 30.”


08/21/2021 12:59 pm
rucereal

Which county tests the most? No one thinks of that. There are so many things that could be taken into consideration.


08/21/2021 7:56 pm
﻿