Guadalupe police officer accidentally shoots and kills a man

August 22, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A Guadalupe police officer fired his revolver at a wanted suspect on Saturday evening, but instead shot and killed an uninvolved resident who was sitting in his car.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers recognized a man at the intersection of Birch and Obispo streets as a suspect with an outstanding no-bail felony arrest warrant. An officer then fired at the wanted suspect, but hit 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado of Guadalupe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement agencies are not releasing the sequence of events that transpired between the suspect and officers because of an ongoing investigation by the California Department of Justice, the Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are also not releasing the names of both the wanted suspect and the involved officer, pending additional interviews and investigative processes. Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash met personally with the Olvera-Preciado family to offer his condolences and to coordinate support services.

