Hundreds of Cal Poly students seeking COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

August 19, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

About 700 Cal Poly students have indicated they will apply for an exemption to the California State University system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier told CalCoastNews.

Students have until Monday to inform Cal Poly of their vaccination status or plans or their intent to seek an exemption. With a projected enrollment of about 22,000 students for the upcoming school year, thus far, about 3% of Cal Poly’s student body is seeking a vaccine exemption.

University rules require students living on campus to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 14. All other students planning on accessing the Cal Poly campus are required to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 20.

Students can be granted exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Those who are granted an exemption must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arriving on campus. Then, they must test again when arriving on campus and, furthermore, will need to take part in surveillance testing twice a week.


Francesca Bolognini

Anyone notice how the Covid numbers in SLO were really low until the students came back to town and then they skyrocketed? I am of the opinion that anyone who applies for an exemption better have a really good medical reason or be denied. Perhaps there is some legal ground for the “religious” ploy, but I don’t buy it as a valid excuse to put the community at risk. Possibly carrying a deadly disease is like going around carrying a weapon that could randomly go off on anyone who got close. What religion would that be? One should only be allowed to put ones’ self at risk on religious grounds.


08/19/2021 5:50 pm
TopZone

Then put us in camps and kill us if you hate us so much. Wouldn’t be the first time.


08/19/2021 5:54 pm
slo-to-load

Your brilliant theory falls flat on its face if you consider the recent COVID surge happened during summer break when the students were gone.


08/19/2021 6:39 pm
Buchon

One has to wonder exactly how adults acted when vaccines for polio, smallpox, cholera, yellow fever, etc., etc., etc. first became available?


08/19/2021 4:26 pm
ddc1983

In addition to the tests that the school will do, they would be wise to require a “traffic-school”-like class for all unvaccinated students. Something to outline the benefits vs risks for the vaccine, it’s development, and the comparison to the benefits vs risks of alcohol, fatty foods, commonly used drugs, etc. It’s a university setting, after all – gotta take advantage of the opportunity to teach.


08/19/2021 4:21 pm
slo-to-load

Well then don’t limit your traffic school idea just to students, require it of any customer that refuses to get vaccinated. Don’t forget that students are the paying customer of the university, just like any other business.


08/19/2021 6:43 pm
mazin

NO to the 700! Enroll somewhere else!


08/19/2021 4:00 pm
George Garrigues

“My religion allows me to kill other people.”


08/19/2021 3:39 pm
