Man’s body found floating in the ocean near Pirate’s Cove

August 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A man was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after his body was found floating face down in the ocean between Pirate’s Cove and Avila Beach. Deputies said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Cal Fire and Port San Luis Harbor Patrol personnel recovered the unconscious man near fossil point. After putting the man in the harbor patrol boat, responders began CPR.

An ambulance transported the man to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the man and to inform his next of kin.

