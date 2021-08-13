Front Page  »  

Mid-State Fair attendance down, but organizers claim success

August 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

More than 220,000 visitors attended the California Mid-State Fair in its return following a year’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total attendance this year was a little more than half that of the 2019 Mid-State Fair. Nonetheless, fair organizers say the event was a big success.

The 2021 fair lasted 12 days, spanning July 21through Aug. 1. Organizers needed to overcome various COVID-19 related hurdles, including the cancellation of a Bret Michaels concert because members of his entourage having been exposed to the coronavirus.

A total of more than 15,000 attendees bought concert tickets this year, a large decline from 2019, when the fair sold more than 76,000 concert tickets.

Livestock auctions raised $2.3 million in revenue this year. The industrial arts auction raised $102,000 from a total of 25 projects.

The Mid-State Fair carnival brought in more than $1.3 million in revenue, a slight increase from 2019. Additionally, a total of 70 sponsors combined contributed more than $800,000 in cash and non-monetary donations.

“What we saw this year was the absolute best in our community,” Interim Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in a statement. “From the attendance numbers to the money raised in support of our livestock exhibitors, I am literally speechless. ‘Thrilled’ and ‘grateful’ would be the two emotions I’m feeling right now at the community support of the fair.”


mazin

Praying that folks get fully vaccinated so we can have a record setting fair next year!


08/13/2021 9:43 am
GrayGranny2010

I’m glad the Mid-StateFair was able to happen this year and our county youth were able to sell their livestock and other industrial acts projects but …. could the increase in our Covid positive cases be a direct result of no mask wearing or social distancing at the fair? I made a personal choice and did not attend this year because of my concern of contacting Covid even though I’m vaccinated. Again, I’m glad some of our “normal” activities and events are coming back but I don’t like our increased Covid positive numbers.


08/13/2021 9:26 am
﻿