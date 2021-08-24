More than 10,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into SLO Creek

August 24, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A blocked sewer line caused approximately 10,800 gallons of raw sewage to pour out through a storm drain at the Silver City Mobile Home Park on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

The sewage leaked into San Luis Obispo Creek near Los Osos Valley Road and Higuera Street. The SLO County Public Health Department is asking people to avoid contact with the creek in the area.

City workers assisted mobile home park personnel in clearing the blockage, which stopped the sewage release. Park personnel is responsible for maintaining the sewer system at the park.

Loading...