Front Page  »  

Paso Robles to start the school year without buses

August 9, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Because of a driver shortage, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will not provide most students with buses in the upcoming year. [KSBY]

Currently, the district can only provide buses for special needs children. There will be no bus routes for general education students.

The district currently has 11 routes for students with disabilities and only eight drivers, said Brad Pawlowski, the assistant superintendent of business services. He attributes the bus driver shortage to a lack of interest in the job.

The district is working with its labor partners to possibly increase wages for bus drivers. Additionally, the district is looking to hire more van drivers, who do not require the amount of training that bus drivers do.

Paso Robles parents say the district did not give them notice about the lack of bus services and have expressed concern about how they may be impacted.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Jorge Estrada

Great, now we start the school year with teaching excuses?


Vote Up0Vote Down 
08/10/2021 7:32 am
Plain_Jane_Too

Live in SLO and my 3 boys never had school bus services elementary-middle school-high school years. We bought them bus passes ourselves or they walked to school. Both my husband and I work full time.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
08/09/2021 8:45 pm
IDBOUND

In large California cities schools use the public transit system to transport kids to school by handing out bus passes


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
08/09/2021 5:35 pm
﻿