San Luis Obispo County recommends indoor mask use

August 19, 2021

By CCN STAFF

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department is again urging all residents, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear mask when indoors in public places. The recommendation is in response to a significant increase in the highly contagious Delta variant.

“The Delta variant is sweeping quickly through our community and we need every tool we have to stop it,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “While vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19, masking in indoor and crowded outdoor settings will help us curb the spread of this latest wave of infection.”

The county is asking residents to wear masks in settings like grocery or retail stores, restaurants and bars, fitness centers, theaters, and family entertainment centers. The county is also urging businesses to adopt universal masking for customers in indoor areas of their businesses.


sardonicsentiment

Are we really that afraid of getting sick? This virus is not the death sentence we feared, why are we acting like it still is?


08/19/2021 5:41 pm 
08/19/2021 5:41 pm
MrYan

Just ask the lady waiting for ICU bed number -24 in Alabama . She only has to wait for a couple dozens neighbors die before she gets a bed. Or the dude shot in Houston 6 times who has been waiting to have surgery for 2 weeks.


Nothing to worry about.


08/19/2021 6:38 pm 
08/19/2021 6:38 pm
slo-to-load

I’m guessing you live in a cave, because the families and friends of the 4.39 million people that have died of COVID worldwide would say otherwise.


08/19/2021 6:46 pm 
08/19/2021 6:46 pm
Zoiebowie

Maybe I’m dumb but I just can’t seem to see the correlation between wearing masks, getting the vaccine and the rise in cases. If only there was some science to convince me.


08/19/2021 3:57 pm 
08/19/2021 3:57 pm
Francesca Bolognini

The rise in cases is taking place in those who do not mask, get vaccinated, social distance. Pretty simple, actually. As long as that behavior continues, then so will the virus.


A little side note: Remember how this last winter there was little or no flu? That was because the flu is harder to spread than Covid. So the measures in place to discourage Covid was more than adequate to contain flu. The problem now is that the Delta variant is more contagious than than the original Covid, more severe and capable of defeating the vaccine in some cases. So, one can be vaccinated, even sometimes asymptomatic and still possibly carry the virus to others. The good news is being vaccinated effectively helps to prevent serious illness, so is still a really good idea.


On the other hand, vaccines are not yet approved for children, who are more severely affected and occasionally die from the Delta variant. There also remain people whose immune systems are affected by cancer treatments and other medical complications who are at great risk of severe to possibly deadly infection who would not be sufficiently protected by a vaccine.. These people, young and old, are at the mercy of our personal behavior.


IMHO, we all have a moral obligation to protect our population and ourselves from a preventable infection with possibly deadly or lifetime consequences. Most especially those children and more vulnerable individuals. I would never feel that it was my “right” to trade their safety for my convenience, social pleasure or “the economy”. Not ever.


08/19/2021 5:42 pm 
08/19/2021 5:42 pm
mazin

Thanks to the unvaccinated and mask defiant.


08/19/2021 2:02 pm 
08/19/2021 2:02 pm
