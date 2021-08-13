San Luis Obispo police investigating body found in creek
August 13, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Authorities found a dead body in the creek near Broad Street in downtown San Luis Obispo on Friday morning. [KSBY]
San Luis Obispo police say foul play is not suspected in the death. The SLO County Sheriff’s Dive Team is assisting San Luis Obispo police with the investigation.
Authorities have closed Broad Street between Monterey and Higuera streets. The block is expected to remain closed throughout the morning as officers investigate the death.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines