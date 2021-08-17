San Luis Obispo police officers search for jewelry thieves
August 17, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men who allegedly stole a ring from a downtown jewelry store earlier this month.
Police say the men are suspected of having stolen the ring on Aug. 4 from Baxter Moerman on Garden Street. Investigators released surveillance images of the men in which the appear to be eying items in the jewelry store.
Officers are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the theft to call Officer Stevens at (805) 549-8093 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.
