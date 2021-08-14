SLO County COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the unvaccinated

August 14, 2021

During the past three days, 400 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and two have died as case rates continue to soar in the unvaccinated.

Since Jan. 2021, SLO County residents who are fully vaccinated made up only 1.5% of new cases, 2.5% of hospitalizations, and 0.8% of deaths. Currently, 33% of SLO County residents over 12 years old remain unvaccinated.

Of the 400 new cases, Paso Robles leads with 92 cases, followed by SLO with 77, Atascadero with 64 and Arroyo Grande with 35.

As of Friday afternoon, 23,359 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 271 have died. There are 28 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight in intensive care.

There have been 4,116,145 positive cases, and 64,605 deaths in California.

More than 37,364,889 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 637,161 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 207,045,889 cases with 4,359,708 dead.

