SLO County COVID-19 cases up 45% in one week, two deaths

August 3, 2021

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County went from 253 to 368 during the past week, a gain of 45%, with two deaths.

With 59% of county residents fully vaccinated, the number of hospitalizations has fallen considerably. Since Jan. 2021, SLO County residents who are not fully vaccinated made up only 1.5% of new cases, 2.5% of hospitalizations, and 0.8% of deaths.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 268 new coronavirus cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 68 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 63, Atascadero with 57, Arroyo Grande with 52 and Nipomo with 30.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 22,356 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 267 have died. There are eight SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with three in intensive care.

There have been 3,993,702 positive cases, and 64,568 deaths in California.

More than 36,049,015 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 630,497 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 200,264,015 cases with 4,258,893 dead.

