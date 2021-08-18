SLO County COVID-19 surge slowing

August 18, 2021

The latest coronavirus surge appears to be slowing in San Luis Obispo County, while the number of people hospitalized continues to rise.

During the past four days, 378 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus and two died, one person in their 20s and the other in their 90s. There are now 32 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight in intensive care.

Of the 378 new cases, San Luis Obispo leads with 85 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 82, Atascadero with 61, Arroyo Grande with 34 and Grover Beach with 21.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 23,737 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 273 have died.

There have been 4,163,495 positive cases, and 64,745 deaths in California.

More than 37,896,582 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 640,093 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 209,409,935 cases with 4,395,158 dead.

