SLO County officials issue new indoor mask mandate

August 31, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County is bringing back an indoor mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Health officer Penny Borenstein announced on Tuesday that masks – which will be required starting on Wednesday – are needed to fight the rising number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. There are currently 67 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 20 in intensive care.

While more than 60% of SLO County residents over 12 are fully vaccinated, there have been 3,543 new cases and 18 deaths in August, compared with 163 cases and no deaths during the month of June.

During the past four days, 592 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus and three residents died. Paso Robles leads with 166 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 99, Atascadero with 83, Arroyo Grande with 49, Nipomo with 35 and Templeton with 30.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 25,729 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 284 have died.

There have been 4,366,577 positive cases, and 65,885 deaths in California.

More than 40,114,099 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 657,910 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 218,540,994 cases with 4,533,609 dead.

