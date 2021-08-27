Front Page  »  

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon resigns, denies connection to FBI case

August 27, 2021

Mayor Heidi Harmon, photo by Richard Bastian

By KAREN VELIE

Amid allegations she took gifts from a marijuana businessman, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon announced Thursday she is stepping down to battle climate change.

First elected mayor in 2016, Harmon said she plans to continue living in SLO while she works as a senior public affairs director for the Romero Institute’s Let’s Green CA initiative, a nonprofit affiliated with electric provider Central Coast Community Energy. During Harmon’s tenure, the SLO City Council voted to contract with Central Coast Community Energy to provide electricity to residents.

Harmon suggested she has to choose between having a job or serving as mayor, even though the vast majority of mayors in SLO County have full time jobs.

Photo by Richard Bastian

When asked if an FBI investigation into corruption and the arrest Wednesday of marijuana kingpin Helios Dayspring had influenced her decision to step down, Harmon said she is not under investigation and that she properly reported Dayspring’s donations.

In 2018, Dayspring and his marijuana brand Natural Healing Center hosted a fundraiser for eight politicians including Harmon. While Harmon accepted multiple donations from people affiliated with the marijuana industry during the event, she listed those donors as retired or under a non-marijuana related occupation on her financial report.

Harmon also failed to disclose Dayspring’s non-monetary donation until after CalCoastNews reported on the issue.

Shortly before Harmon voted for a resolution establishing criteria for city staff to rank marijuana shop applicants, Dayspring allegedly ordered his staff to give Harmon two bags containing approximately $1,000 worth of complimentary marijuana products, according to one of Dayspring’s former business partners. Harmon did not respond to email questions about the alleged gift.

Following Harmon’s Sept. 26 resignation, the SLO City Council will have 30 days to appoint a new mayor or to call for a special election. In the interim, Vice Mayor Erica Stewart will serve as mayor.


Gramelin

Exactly SLo-to-load! She should have never run! Leaving now is not only highly suspicious, but lacks integrity. She is literally bailing on SLO. I was blown away that she was re-elected. (As though no one paid attention to what has been happening in SLO over the past few years.) And yes it is better for SLO she is stepping aside. Just Her resigning as such eludes her disregard for SLO! Her choices have been self serving as evident here and her other attempts to control. Is her choice to forbid the use of gas, and her new position with the Electric Company a Blatant conflict of interest??


08/27/2021 12:22 pm
varian08

I am sad to see Heidi leaving. She did a good job for Slo. She is the perfect example of somebody who stand up for her ideas. Slo understood that and will not forget.I am also happy for her, she is finnaly going to be paid enough to make a living. i am happy for her because climate change is The big issue and she is good at it.

I wish Ms Moreno, Atascadero Mayor will resign. She is part of a extreme right politicians, Jerry clay, Ms Fonzi, Tom omalley etc, that kept atascadero in the dark for decades.


08/27/2021 12:09 pm
Buchon

Does she think she’s actually fooling anyone? Be gone already! Good riddance!


08/27/2021 12:06 pm
Nightrider

Hazmateer

Let’s see:


– Harmon installs Central Coast Community Energy as the electrical provider for the City of SLO, without the consent of the voters, which generates significant revenue for Central Coast Community Energy.


– Harmon takes a high paying lobbying job with a firm associated with Central Coast Community Energy.


Nothing to see here, Comrades, now move along.


Funny That I said this Yesterday,

Plus with the Potential for a Massive Wind farm off the Coast that would run Through Morro bay and SLO,

Heidi Mighty is as Corrupt as it gets,

She helps Kill Great paying jobs @ DCPP and she Lines her pockets with Cash from her Connections on the BOS, (Bruce, Dawn who also has Connections with Solar Power)

Cozy little bunch of Sleaze Balls when mixed in with the Water power Resnick’s and Pot.

Progressives are Killing Cali!


08/27/2021 11:52 am
retiredpoliceofficer

Judge Ginger Garret abruptly announced her retirement the day after the FBI announced a plea deal with Dayspring. There were 4 years remaining in her term. She made a ruling favorable to Dayspring validating SLO cannabis point system allowing NHC to advance over other applicants.


The FBI made Dayspring a deal to rat out others corrupt politicians. They would only make a deal to “trade up”e.g, higher level corruption. The question is are they looking at Harmon and Garret?


08/27/2021 10:47 am
slo-to-load

If there was a possibility that she would step down after serving less than a third of her term, she never should have run! Holding a political office is not something that should be taken lightly and done on a whim. You need to be dedicated and committed to serve out your entire term and to do anything less is a severe breach of your integrity and the commitment you made when you accepted the office. Harmon should have ZERO say in who succeeds her because of this. A special election seems like the only fair way forward.


08/27/2021 10:37 am
tidepool

Dawn Ortiz Legg Blandford Legg gets appointed as Mayor of SLO in 3, 2, 1…


08/27/2021 10:25 am
