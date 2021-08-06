SLO teen crashes into bicyclist, flees the scene

August 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated teen struck a bicyclist while driving in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning and then fled the scene, according to the city’s police department.

Shortly after midnight, a 17-year-old San Luis Obispo girl was driving westbound on Foothill Boulevard when she struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Broad Street, according to police. Andreas Kooi, 23, of San Luis Obispo suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

While officers were investigating the collision, two individuals who were passengers in the teen’s vehicle returned to the scene and gave statements to police. Then at about 2 a.m., several residents on Rockview Place reported a car alarm was sounding in the area.

Officers arrived and found the teen’s car parked suspiciously in the roadway with damage that appeared to have come from the collision with the bicyclist. Shortly afterwards, officers located the teen walking through the neighborhood and took her into custody.

Police charged the teen with hit-and-run causing injury and felony DUI causing injury. An investigation into the hit-and-run remains ongoing.

Loading...