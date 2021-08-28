Two COVID-19 deaths in SLO County, hospitalizations surge

August 28, 2021

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department reported Friday that two residents died of coronavirus during the past three days. Hospitalizations remain high with 18 residents receiving care in the ICU because of COVID-19.

“I send my deepest condolences to all those touched by these latest deaths,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “If we do not stop this surge, we unfortunately will likely see more deaths, more hospitalizations, and more people experiencing the painful effects of long COVID. If you have not yet gotten your vaccine, now is the time to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

More than 68% of SLO County residents over 12 years old have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated.

During the past three days, 515 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus and two residents died. There are now 54 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 18 in intensive care.

Of the 515 new cases, Paso Robles leads with 130 cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 87, Atascadero with 56, Nipomo with 39, Arroyo Grande with 35 and Grover Beach with 29.

As of Friday afternoon, 25,137 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 281 have died.

There have been 4,309,334 positive cases, and 65,620 deaths in California.

More than 39,540,401 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 653,405 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 216,229,362 cases with 4,499,311 dead.

