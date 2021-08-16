Vehicle totally engulfed in flames at the Oceano Dunes
August 15, 2021
Smoke from a burning vehicle on the Oceano Dunes was visible for miles on Sunday morning.
Shortly before 11 a.m., callers reported the fire burning as people recreated nearby on the beach and in the surf. Firefighters from both Five Cities Fire and Cal Fire SLO responded to the fire burning south of the Grand Avenue entrance.
First responders temporarily closed Pier Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
