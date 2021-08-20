Woman shot during domestic dispute in Grover Beach

August 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man armed with a pistol shot a woman during a family dispute inside a Grover Beach home Thursday evening, according to the city’s police department.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported a family disturbance with shots fired in the 300 block of North 16th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with a woman outside the home. She explained there were two adults still inside, one of whom was the man with a pistol.

Grover Beach officers established a perimeter around the home with help from Arroyo Grande police, Pismo Beach police, CHP officers and San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies and probation officers.

About 30 minutes later, a second woman, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg, ran out of the home. First responders transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

Approximately 30 minutes after the wounded woman emerged from the home, the suspect came outside and surrendered. Police took the suspect into custody without incident.

Grover Beach and SLO County District Attorney’s detectives are investigating the incident. Police will release additional details on Friday.

