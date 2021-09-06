Body found in pond at Waller Park by Santa Maria

September 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dive Team on Sunday found a body in a pond at Waller Park in the southern Santa Maria area, close to the local airport.

Officials did not disclose why the deceased person, an adult male, was in the pond. The death does not appear to be suspicious,deputies said.



Coroner’s detectives are conducting an investigation. Authorities are currently withholding the person’s identity and have yet to release further details about the death.

