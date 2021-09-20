Crash wedges car under semi-truck in Paso Robles

September 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A two-vehicle collision on Monday morning on Highway 46 in rural Paso Robles left one person trapped in a vehicle wedged underneath a semi-truck.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the semi-truck, which was carrying an 80,000-pound load, collided with a black sedan near the intersection of Highway 46 and Jardine Road, according to the CHP. The sedan became wedged underneath the bed of the truck with a person stuck inside the car.

Witnesses posting on social media said the person was talking while trapped inside the sedan. Emergency responders extricated the person from the car and then transported the individual to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

CalCoastNews will provide updates when they are available.

