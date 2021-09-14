Deputies searching for Templeton fire training ground vandals

September 14, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities are searching for suspects involved in repeated vandalism of the Templeton fire department’s training grounds.

Over the past month, fire crews have discovered large amounts of graffiti and broken tools at the training grounds located at 675 Creekside Ranch Road. Additionally, training props have been damaged and vehicles used for car extrications have been vandalized, according to the Templeton fire department.

“This area’s intended for the sharpening of skills for your firefighters, not a playground for individuals to disrespect the property of public servants,” the fire department stated in a tweet. “Our members are frustrated with these incidents.”

Anyone who has information about the vandalism is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Loading...