Drunk driver allegedly kills pedestrian in Atascadero

September 20, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in Atascadero Sunday evening before crashing head-on into another vehicle on Highway 41 near Santa Rosa Road.

Following the fatal hit-and-run, Jorge Castaneda, 26, of Paso Robles drove his Jeep into oncoming traffic and head-on into another vehicle. Castaneda fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

While investigation the crash, officers discovered the body of a male pedestrian. His name is not being disclosed pending next of kin.

First responders treated the occupants of the vehicle Castaneda hit, who were suffering with minor to moderate injuries.

