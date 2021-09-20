Firefighters rescue person trapped in vehicle in SLO

September 20, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extricated a person from a Lexus SUV that crashed and rolled over in the Highland Drive area of San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highland and Stanford drives, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The person trapped inside the vehicle was extricated and transported in an ambulance to a local hospital.

Fire officials say the person was in mild or moderate stress. It is unclear what caused the vehicle to roll over.

