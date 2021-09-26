Gunman cornered near Atascadero State Hospital

September 26, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Police have an armed teenager cornered near Atascadero State Hospital off of El Camino Real on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed two teenagers committed a robbery near the corner of Portola Road and Highway 41 at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning. One of the juveniles was armed with a revolver.

Earlier today, officers asked residents to shelter in place as they searched the parking lot of Macadero Garden Apartments on El Camino Real. The apartment is several blocks from the state hospital.

Loading...