Gunman cornered near Atascadero State Hospital
September 26, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
Police have an armed teenager cornered near Atascadero State Hospital off of El Camino Real on Sunday afternoon.
It is believed two teenagers committed a robbery near the corner of Portola Road and Highway 41 at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning. One of the juveniles was armed with a revolver.
Earlier today, officers asked residents to shelter in place as they searched the parking lot of Macadero Garden Apartments on El Camino Real. The apartment is several blocks from the state hospital.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines