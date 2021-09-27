More than 3,000 customers without power in northern SLO County
September 26, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
More than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on the east side of Highway 101 Sunday evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m., power went out for 3,117 customers in portions of Templeton, Atascadero, Santa Margarita and Creston. The outage is under investigation, according to PG&E.
By 9:45 p.m., power was restored to all but 1,700 PG&E customers. Power is expected to return to those customers by 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
