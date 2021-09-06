Multiple people injured in planned head-on crash in Atascadero

September 5, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police accused a man on Sunday of assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed head-on into another vehicle, allegedly on purpose, causing a three-car collision and multiple injuries.

Shortly after 10 a.m., multiple callers reported a Silver Subaru had been driven recklessly and into opposing traffic in what appeared to be an attempt to cause a head-on collision. The driver of the Subaru then allegedly caused a three car crash on Highway 41 on the west side of Atascadero.

Multiple ambulances transported patients to local hospitals, including the suspect driver who suffered major injuries.

CalCoastNews will publish additional information after it becomes available.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at (805) 461-5051.

Loading...