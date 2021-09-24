Nine SLO County residents die in three days from COVID-19

September 24, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 73 on Tuesday to 71 on Friday.

The SLO County Public Health Department opened a new no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Morro Bay this week. SLO County testing sites now include 209 Surf Street in Morro Bay, 1336 Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach, 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo and 800 Pine Street in Paso Robles.

During the past three days, 243 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 72 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 30, Atascadero with 25 and Arroyo Grande with 23.

Since June 15, SLO County residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up 76.9% of new case, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains level with 33 currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care.

As of Friday afternoon, 27,757 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 324 have died.

There have been 4,585,203 positive cases, and 68,560 deaths in California.

More than 43,610,449 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 704,548 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 231,781,273 cases with 4,749,312 dead.

Loading...