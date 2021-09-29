No new deaths, COVID-19 cases in SLO county decline

September 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

After 40 deaths in 24 days, there were no deaths from COVID-19 during the past four days, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 71 on Friday to 63 on Tuesday.

During the past four days, 194 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 47 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 31, Arroyo Grande with 25 and Atascadero with 18.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus declined with 31 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 27,951 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 324 have died.

There have been 4,618,285 positive cases, and 69,016 deaths in California.

More than 44,054,825 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 711,222 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 233,575,626 cases with 4,779,201 dead.

