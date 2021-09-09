Paso Robles man pleads guilty to killing wife, unborn child

September 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man pled guilty in court today to the first-degree murder of his girlfriend and the second-degree murder of their unborn baby. Because of his plea, Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, rather than facing the death penalty.

On March 3, 2019, Johnson crashed his car on York Mountain Road in Templeton. While officers spoke with an ambulance driver, Johnson commandeered a CHP patrol vehicle and fled. Johnson left his and Carrington Jane Broussard’s 2-year-old and 4-year-old children at the crash site.

After a short pursuit, officers arrested Johnson. As part of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies went to the couples home and found Broussard’s body. She had been stabbed multiple times killing her and her unborn child. She was nine months pregnant.

“We are satisfied that the defendant has taken personal responsibility for his unimaginably horrific crimes,” said SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow. “Life in prison without the possibility of parole is an appropriate sentence given that he took two innocent lives and assures he will not pose a danger to our community in the future.”

