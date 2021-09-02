Paso Robles sex offender arrested for bank robbery, again

September 2, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Paso Robles man attempted to rob a bank in the North County city at gunpoint on Wednesday, but ended up fleeing without being handed any money and getting caught shortly thereafter.

Andrew Gilbertson, 46, was previously convicted of robbing a San Luis Obispo branch of Bank of America in 2013. During sentencing, Gilbertson reached into his pants, pulled out poop and began eating it. He also has a prior conviction for sexual battery.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, Gilbertson entered the Chase Bank branch on Niblick Road and handed a note demanding money to an employee. Gilbertson brandished what looked like a handgun, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Gilbertson then fled the bank without receiving any money from the employee.

Paso Robles officers immediately arrived in the area and began searching for the suspect. A CHP helicopter assisted with the search.

Shortly afterwards, citizens reported seeing a person matching the description of the would-be bank robber near Albertson’s on Niblick Road. Officers arrived at the location and, with help from a police K-9, found Gilbertson.

The bank employee identified Gilbertson as the would-be robber. No one suffered any injuries during the incident.

Officers arrested Gilbertson and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of felony robbery.

Paso Robles police thank citizens who called dispatchers with information that enabled officers to apprehend the suspect safely. An investigation into the robbery attempt is ongoing, and officers are asking anyone who has information about the incident to call the police department at (805) 549-STOP.

