Paso Robles shooter in custody, parents took him to San Miguel
September 26, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
Law enforcement has apprehended a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting a man in the head in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon.
The suspect allegedly shot the victim on Dorothy Street near Melody Drive in Paso Robles. He then fled towards the Food 4 Less on Creston Road.
Several hours later, the suspect’s parent arrived at the Paso Robles Police Department and informed officials they had driven their son to San Miguel. Deputies and officers then conducted a successful search for the suspect, who they found near the intersection of N and 16th streets in San Miguel.
Officials are not currently disclosing the condition or identity of the victim.
CalCoastNews will provide updates as information becomes available.
