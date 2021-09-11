Front Page  »  

SLO County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

September 11, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 133 to 116.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 40s to their 90s. Down slightly, there are currently 51 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 17 in intensive care.

During the past three days, 278 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 64 new cases, followed by Atascadero and San Luis Obispo with 42 each, Nipomo with 28 and Arroyo Grande with 22.

As of Friday afternoon, 26,766 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 294 have died.

There have been 4,474,673 positive cases, and 67,100 deaths in California.

More than 41,743,069 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 677,037 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 224,917,693 cases with 4,635,403 dead.


IDBOUND

I’ve only known 1 person who tested positive for covid.His doctor sent him home to tough it out as his insurance wouldn’t cover hospital care .2 weeks of resting lots of water and soaking in his high chlorine pool and hot tub he’s back to 12 to 16 hours a day doing manual labor in 100 degree heat …294 people have died from covid in SLO county …population is 283,000 people. 1/10th of 1 percent has died from covid in SLO county .I know its a serious situation .But now doctors are starting to state it appears covid is worse in people that have underlying health problems or overweight and do not exercise or do strenuous physical activities or work …I don’t wish this sickness on anyone including myself …personally I haven’t had to place myself in contagious atmospheres since the beginning of covid and I’m thankful I haven’t had to be in public places on a regular basis


09/11/2021 3:08 pm
mazin

Your friend is an excellent sturdy individual. Still took him 2 weeks, glad all went well! There are some with underlying problems, risks and sometimes even the strong are just plain flat unlucky.

https://www.galvnews.com/news/free/article_22ebef04-ed48-5972-b8d7-f217b4e3b3c8.html

Think of this child, Kali Cook.

https://www.businessinsider.com/adults-laugh-tennessee-teen-grandma-died-covid-video-school-board-2021-9

Think of this young man’s grandma.

Get yourself double vaxxed, normal precautions, out of this.

vaccination = freedom = much lower risk of spreading Covid = did your part as a responsible American


09/11/2021 4:34 pm
