SLO County’s COVID-19 cases down, 7 new deaths

September 14, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 116 to 96.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus continues to drop with 41 currently hospitalized, 15 in intensive care.

During the past four days, 303 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 77 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 52, Atascadero with 43, Nipomo with 19 and Arroyo Grande with 16.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 27,069 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 301 have died.

There have been 4,513,509 positive cases, and 67,459 deaths in California.

More than 42,288,205 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 682,341 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 226,672,138 cases with 4,663,045 dead.

