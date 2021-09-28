SLO cuts bus routes because of driver shortage

September 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of San Luis Obispo has temporarily cut numerous bus routes because of a driver shortage. [KCBX]

Since the onset of the pandemic, many SLO bus drivers have sought employment elsewhere. Likewise, some SLO Transit employees retired, said city transit assistant Jesse Stanley.

As drivers have departed, the city has not received many employment applications for bus driver positions. It also takes at least six weeks to train new drivers, Stanley said.

The city has suspended bus routes including, the 1b, 2b, San Luis Tripper, Laguna Tripper, Highland Tripper, 6 Express and Trolley. Meanwhile, other routes are operating during early mornings and late evenings to accommodate more riders.

Last week, the city issued a rider alert stating there were significant delays on morning routes because of high ridership and roadway congestion. Officials advised bus riders to take earlier trips.

A few drivers have recently been hired. The city expects to restart some bus routes after the new drivers complete the training process.

