Front Page  »  

SLO police capture wanted man with guns and drugs

September 10, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police arrested a wanted Kern County man Wednesday night on a host of charges related to drugs and firearms.

At about 11:15 p.m., Officer Peck stopped a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin. Investigators found that the driver of the car, 33-year-old Todd Deeds of Oildale, had a felony warrant for his arrest in Kern County and was in possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

Officers also found Deeds had two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition, one 30-round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips. Officers arrested Deeds on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of burglary tools, possession of a machine gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police booked Deeds in the SLO County Jail with his bail set at $100,000. Deeds remains in custody in SLO County, as of Friday morning.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Francesca Bolognini

Why is this guy being offered bail at all? Seriously, folks. What possible reason would it be OK for this guy to be free among the population? SMH. He seems to me to be beyond qualification to be held until trial.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
09/10/2021 4:37 pm
Messkit

There is no mandatory “registration” of firearms in California.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/10/2021 3:38 pm
FoxtrotYankee

Seems like every felon has at least one P80 in their possession nowadays.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
09/10/2021 11:22 am
﻿