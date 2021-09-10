SLO police capture wanted man with guns and drugs

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police arrested a wanted Kern County man Wednesday night on a host of charges related to drugs and firearms.

At about 11:15 p.m., Officer Peck stopped a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin. Investigators found that the driver of the car, 33-year-old Todd Deeds of Oildale, had a felony warrant for his arrest in Kern County and was in possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

Officers also found Deeds had two loaded unregistered 9 mm handguns, ammunition, one 30-round magazine, burglary tools, a shaved key, scales and Suboxone strips. Officers arrested Deeds on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of burglary tools, possession of a machine gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police booked Deeds in the SLO County Jail with his bail set at $100,000. Deeds remains in custody in SLO County, as of Friday morning.

