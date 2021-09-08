SLO police seeking help in finding violent Motel 6 assailant
September 7, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department identified the victim of an assault at Motel 6 on Monday as 30-year-old Vincent Baron of Fresno. Meanwhile, detectives are asking the public for help with identifying the assailant.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a guest at the Motel 6 located at 1625 Calle Joaquin called property staff and reported that he had been assaulted. San Luis Obispo police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and attended to Baron.
Baron sustained major injuries, and responders transported him to a local hospital.
Because of the extent of his injuries, Baron could not manage to provide a description of the suspect, police said.
Police are asking anyone who was near Motel 6 South on Calle Joaquin between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday to contact detective Womack at (805) 594-8038 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.
